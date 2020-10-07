iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $935,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,051,000 after buying an additional 232,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1,420.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after buying an additional 161,041 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.92. 2,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,734. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.19.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

