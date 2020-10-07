iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Purchased by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca increased its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,606. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average is $56.25.

