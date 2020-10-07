IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CLSA downgraded IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. New Street Research downgraded IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on IQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

IQ stock opened at $23.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.44. IQIYI has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 118.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQIYI will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of IQIYI by 21.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 48,365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of IQIYI by 213.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of IQIYI by 167.2% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of IQIYI by 60.9% during the first quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 989,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,607,000 after buying an additional 374,231 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of IQIYI during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

