Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.5% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,430,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Visa by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,002 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after purchasing an additional 660,147 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after purchasing an additional 260,069 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.63 on Tuesday, hitting $200.91. The stock had a trading volume of 426,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,282,327. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.82. The company has a market capitalization of $395.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

