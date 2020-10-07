Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Acquires 860 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.1% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.28. 1,151,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,214,565. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.94. The company has a market cap of $135.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87, a PEG ratio of 2,347.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Scotia Howard Weill lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

