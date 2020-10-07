Invinity Energy Systems plc (IES.L) (LON:IES) Shares Gap Up to $115.00

Invinity Energy Systems plc (IES.L) (LON:IES)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $115.00, but opened at $120.00. Invinity Energy Systems plc (IES.L) shares last traded at $125.00, with a volume of 104,057 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 105.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.70 million and a P/E ratio of -4.09.

About Invinity Energy Systems plc (IES.L) (LON:IES)

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

