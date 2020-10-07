Investors Purchase Large Volume of Solaredge Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,740 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average volume of 2,962 call options.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $2,588,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,091 shares in the company, valued at $37,390,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 5,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total transaction of $1,077,961.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,231 shares of company stock worth $26,152,884 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 25,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.13.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $17.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,393. Solaredge Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $275.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.09 and a 200-day moving average of $152.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 85.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

