Investors Purchase Large Volume of Arena Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 5,092 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,529% compared to the average volume of 110 put options.

ARNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.23.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.82. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 28.75 and a current ratio of 28.75.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $3,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,900,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,300 shares of company stock worth $10,964,562. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after acquiring an additional 137,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 119.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 16,349 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.