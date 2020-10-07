Investors Purchase High Volume of Tenneco Call Options (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 4,057 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 310% compared to the typical daily volume of 989 call options.

TEN opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $509.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $16.29.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $1.37. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenneco news, EVP Scott Usitalo acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,099.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas C. Freyman acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,076.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 18.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 31.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 407,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 97,867 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 80.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 14.7% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

TEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tenneco from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

