Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 7,911 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,609% compared to the typical volume of 463 put options.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $281,451.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 30,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $513,691.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,552.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,296 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Sonos alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sonos by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 376,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 25,646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $12.90 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89. Sonos has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonos will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.