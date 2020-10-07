Investec Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Investec Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Investec Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Investec Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Investec Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Investec Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Investec Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

HNTIF stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Investec Group has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $5.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39.

Investec Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services.

