Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ITCI. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $25.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.65. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $43.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Christopher D. Alafi bought 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,465,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 345,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,600.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $589,680.00. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 43,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,979,000 after purchasing an additional 121,370 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 76.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 210.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 235,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 89,100 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

