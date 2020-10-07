International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Given Buy Rating at B.Riley Securit

B.Riley Securit restated their buy rating on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) (NYSE:THM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for International Tower Hill Mines’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

TSE ITH opened at C$1.78 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of C$0.43 and a 1-year high of C$3.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $343.98 million and a PE ratio of -111.25.

International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) (NYSE:THM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

