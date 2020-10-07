International Tower Hill Mines (NASDAQ:THM) Rating Reiterated by B.Riley Securit

International Tower Hill Mines (NASDAQ:THM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at B.Riley Securit in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ THM opened at $1.36 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.27.

International Tower Hill Mines (NASDAQ:THM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

