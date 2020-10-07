International Tower Hill Mines (NASDAQ:THM) Given “Buy” Rating at B.Riley Securit

B.Riley Securit reissued their buy rating on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NASDAQ:THM) in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of THM opened at $1.36 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.27.

International Tower Hill Mines (NASDAQ:THM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

