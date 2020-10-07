International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Stock Price Up 25%

International Lithium Corp (CVE:ILC) rose 25% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 242,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 88,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,388.34.

International Lithium Company Profile (CVE:ILC)

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits, as well as boron, cesium, and tantalum. The company's principal project is the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers in Argentina.

