International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC) Shares Gap Down to $8.19

International General Insuranc Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:IGIC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.19, but opened at $7.68. International General Insuranc shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IGIC. ValuEngine cut International General Insuranc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised International General Insuranc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on International General Insuranc in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94.

International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGIC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in International General Insuranc by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in International General Insuranc in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in International General Insuranc by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 756,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 26,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Road Advisors LLC raised its stake in International General Insuranc by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Road Advisors LLC now owns 182,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability.

