InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “InterDigital’s global footprint, diverse product portfolio and ability to penetrate in different markets bode well. The company is poised to benefit from its enhanced core market capabilities and technologies related to sensors, user interface and video, backed by rapid 5G rollout. InterDigital is committed to pursuing strategic acquisitions to drive its product portfolio and boost organic growth. Such transactions support the company's financials and contribute to its long-term growth. However, continuous commercialization and licensing of technology projects weigh on its margins. The company faces intense competition from its rivals to improve product quality and customer service. High R&D expenses lead to escalated costs. Capitalized patent costs, rise in capital spending and decline in return on capital are other major headwinds.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

NASDAQ IDCC traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.24. 816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,836. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. InterDigital Wireless has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $67.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.15.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital Wireless will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $279,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at $898,931.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $54,477.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,747.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,633 shares of company stock valued at $374,281 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 95.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

