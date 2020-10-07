Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Boosted by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,176 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.7% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intel by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 10,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Bank of America downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.82. 702,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,973,879. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.34. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $218.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

