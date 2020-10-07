Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Raised by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 250.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,642 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 120,176 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 14.8% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Intel by 31.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 34,622 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 4.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 43,378 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intel by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

INTC traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $52.82. The company had a trading volume of 713,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,973,879. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $218.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

