Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Receives $57.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IART shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $261,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,879.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $9,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,091,205 shares in the company, valued at $473,983,898.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 94,690 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,071 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $620,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $6,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Integra Lifesciences stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.68. Integra Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,627.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. Integra Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $258.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

