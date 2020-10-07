Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several brokerages have commented on ITGR. TheStreet lowered Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Argus cut Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Integer alerts:

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $652,820.00. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Integer by 48.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Integer by 398.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Integer in the first quarter worth $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Integer by 2,219.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the first quarter worth $123,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITGR stock opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.18 and a 200-day moving average of $68.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.24. Integer has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $240.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.70 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integer will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.