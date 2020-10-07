INT (INT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $602,114.00

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. INT has a market cap of $5.22 million and $602,114.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, INT has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One INT coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00042774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $512.12 or 0.04815046 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057278 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00032057 BTC.

About INT

INT is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT is intchain.io

INT Coin Trading

INT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

