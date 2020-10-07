Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Hits New 52-Week High at $242.61

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $242.61 and last traded at $242.61, with a volume of 3538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $230.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Insulet from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 824.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,131,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total transaction of $751,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,327 shares of company stock worth $4,890,896. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth approximately $17,077,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Insulet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,916,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,145,844,000 after buying an additional 231,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,156,653,000 after buying an additional 231,511 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Insulet by 36.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,445,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $902,290,000 after buying an additional 1,447,629 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Insulet by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,695,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $446,621,000 after acquiring an additional 187,563 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

