Insider Buying: Investment Company PLC (THE) (LON:INV) Insider Acquires 16,500 Shares of Stock

Investment Company PLC (THE) (LON:INV) insider Ian R. Dighe bought 16,500 shares of Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £49,500 ($64,680.52).

LON INV traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 284 ($3.71). The company had a trading volume of 6,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 million and a PE ratio of 4.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 266.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 273.71. Investment Company PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 243.60 ($3.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 355 ($4.64).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Investment’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

