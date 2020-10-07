Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $130.93

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $130.93 and last traded at $130.02, with a volume of 13065 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.43.

IIPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a current ratio of 115.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.99.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $24.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.12%.

In other news, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 4,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $610,335.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,375.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $30,670.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 308,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,332.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,156,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,797,000 after purchasing an additional 202,905 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $64,351,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 62.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,753,000 after purchasing an additional 268,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 468,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,008,000 after purchasing an additional 27,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 148.9% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 449,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,142,000 after purchasing an additional 269,009 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

