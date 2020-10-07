Ink (INK) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 52.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Ink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ink has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $437,559.04 and approximately $5.00 million worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00258969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00035490 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00083348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.27 or 0.01544304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00157139 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.