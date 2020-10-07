Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.43

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 2563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Inhibrx in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 46,161 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.43 per share, with a total value of $896,908.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a multivalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcomas; and INBRX-105, an antagonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.