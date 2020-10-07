ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €8.90 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €8.90 ($10.47) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INGA. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €8.24 ($9.69).

ING Groep has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

