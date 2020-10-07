Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.57

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 104617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Infosys alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,309,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Infosys by 11.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.