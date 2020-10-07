Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Up 6%

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)’s share price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.72 and last traded at $48.53. Approximately 246,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 633,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.77.

IBTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $153.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.77 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 3,155.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the second quarter worth about $72,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

