Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL) Insider Ashcroft Acquires 50,000 Shares

Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL) insider Ashcroft acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £105,000 ($137,201.10).

LON IPEL traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 220 ($2.87). 51,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12. Impellam Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 395 ($5.16). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 246.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.23.

Impellam Group Company Profile

Impellam Group Plc provides staffing, human capital management, and outsourced people-related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, mainland Europe, Australasia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Managed Services and Specialist Staffing. The company provides managed service programs and recruitment process outsourcing services; and specialist staffing services in the healthcare, social care, legal, engineering, catering, driving, office, industrial, science, clinical, education, finance and accountancy, sales, information technology, aviation, and cleaning sectors.

