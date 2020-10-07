Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL) Insider Ashcroft Acquires 50,000 Shares

Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL) insider Ashcroft acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £105,000 ($137,201.10).
LON IPEL traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 220 ($2.87). 51,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12. Impellam Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 395 ($5.16). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 246.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.23.
Impellam Group Company Profile
