ImageCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $434,721.29 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $434,721.29 and $3.65 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0421 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000663 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000065 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,328,458 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.