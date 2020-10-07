IGAS Energy (LON:IGAS) Shares Gap Up to $8.05

IGAS Energy PLC (LON:IGAS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.05, but opened at $8.90. IGAS Energy shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 65,581 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $9.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.78.

In other IGAS Energy news, insider Julian Tedder purchased 3,051 shares of IGAS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £457.65 ($598.00).

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. It holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

