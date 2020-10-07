Idena Price Tops $0.12 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, Idena has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Idena coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $60,702.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00260047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00035713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00083157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.65 or 0.01492123 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00019933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 58,783,914 coins and its circulating supply is 31,630,365 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The official website for Idena is idena.io

