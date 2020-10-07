IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) vs. Enel S.p.A. ADS (NYSE:ENLAY) Head-To-Head Analysis

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) and Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares IDACORP and Enel S.p.A. ADS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDACORP 18.22% 9.48% 3.51% Enel S.p.A. ADS 2.72% 4.55% 1.26%

IDACORP pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Enel S.p.A. ADS pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. IDACORP pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IDACORP has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. IDACORP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

IDACORP has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel S.p.A. ADS has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.2% of IDACORP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Enel S.p.A. ADS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of IDACORP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDACORP and Enel S.p.A. ADS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDACORP $1.35 billion 3.23 $232.85 million $4.61 18.68 Enel S.p.A. ADS $89.98 billion 0.96 $2.43 billion N/A N/A

Enel S.p.A. ADS has higher revenue and earnings than IDACORP.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for IDACORP and Enel S.p.A. ADS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDACORP 0 2 4 0 2.67 Enel S.p.A. ADS 1 2 5 1 2.67

IDACORP currently has a consensus target price of $102.83, indicating a potential upside of 19.39%. Given IDACORP’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe IDACORP is more favorable than Enel S.p.A. ADS.

Summary

IDACORP beats Enel S.p.A. ADS on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2018, it also had approximately 4,816 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines; 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants; 21 transmission substations; 9 switching stations; 32 mixed-use transmission and distribution substations; 183 energized distribution substations; and 27,569 pole-miles of distribution lines, as well as provides electric utility services to approximately 558,000 retail customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The company's principal commercial and industrial customers are involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, and winter recreation activities. IDACORP, Inc., through its other subsidiaries, invests in housing and other real estate investments. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Enel S.p.A. ADS Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines. It is also involved in energy and infrastructure engineering; research and development in sciences and engineering; the cogeneration of electricity and heat; the construction and management of manages port infrastructure; product, plant, and equipment certification; mining; finance; energy products marketing; trading; and fuel trading and logistics operations. In addition, the company engages in construction and management of LNG regasification infrastructure; desalinization and water supply; electricity system monitoring; and optical fiber network operation activities. Further, it provides testing, inspection, and certification; engineering and consulting; legal; metering, remote control, and connectivity through power line communication; business consulting, administrative, management consulting, and corporate planning; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; personnel administration, information technology, real estate, and business; electronic plant installation and repairing; and security services. Additionally, the company offers water systems; public lighting systems and services; upstream gas; electric mobility; and environmental studies services. It operates renewable, wind, thermal, hydroelectric, nuclear, photovoltaic, and geothermal power plants. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

