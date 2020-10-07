iBTC Trading Up 207.3% Over Last 7 Days (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded 210.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. iBTC has a market capitalization of $43,600.62 and approximately $498.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, iBTC has traded up 207.3% against the US dollar. One iBTC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00257992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00035195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00082952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.87 or 0.01532155 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00156834 BTC.

About iBTC

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 tokens. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken . The official website for iBTC is ibtctoken.com

Buying and Selling iBTC

iBTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

