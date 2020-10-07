IBEX Technologies (CVE:IBT) Shares Gap Up to $0.24

Shares of IBEX Technologies Inc (CVE:IBT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.27. IBEX Technologies shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 10,900 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $6.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19.

About IBEX Technologies (CVE:IBT)

IBEX Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets enzymes for biomedical use in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers a portfolio of recombinant glycosaminoglycan lyases, including Heparinase I, Heparinase II, Heparinase III, Chondroitinase AC, and Chondroitinase B.

