HyperQuant Reaches Market Capitalization of $70,203.46 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDAX. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $70,203.46 and $5,031.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00259452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00035650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00082853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.41 or 0.01491787 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00156721 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kryptono, IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

