Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $493.00

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (LON:HCM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $493.00, but opened at $518.00. Hutchison China MediTech shares last traded at $518.04, with a volume of 35,004 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 498.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 401.01.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

