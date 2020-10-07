Hush Market Capitalization Hits $729,455.55 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. Hush has a total market cap of $729,455.55 and $92,652.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.0727 or 0.00000684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00577476 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00071587 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00048573 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000786 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,039,505 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.