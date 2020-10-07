Humaniq (HMQ) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit and Hotbit. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $861,692.59 and $43,457.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq’s genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, YoBit, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

