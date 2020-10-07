Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.55.
A number of research analysts have commented on HUD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hudson from $7.00 to $7.70 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.
NYSE:HUD remained flat at $$7.65 during midday trading on Friday. 79,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,065. The firm has a market cap of $706.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Hudson has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $15.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson by 22.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 265,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson by 42.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 92,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson by 85.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 709,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 327,692 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hudson Company Profile
Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.
