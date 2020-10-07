Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.55.

A number of research analysts have commented on HUD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hudson from $7.00 to $7.70 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

NYSE:HUD remained flat at $$7.65 during midday trading on Friday. 79,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,065. The firm has a market cap of $706.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Hudson has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $15.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter. Hudson had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson by 22.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 265,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson by 42.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 92,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson by 85.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 709,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 327,692 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

