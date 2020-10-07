Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Trading Up 6.7%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 912,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,459,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $1.75 to $3.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 2.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 154,198 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 156,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,465 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 60,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 535,039 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.