HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 235,465 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. HP accounts for approximately 1.2% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in HP by 10.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 279,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 25,868 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 19.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 848,538 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $14,730,000 after buying an additional 138,901 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in HP by 14.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400,892 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after buying an additional 49,425 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in HP by 13.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 172,257 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 20,861 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of HP by 26.0% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 926,386 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $16,082,000 after purchasing an additional 191,300 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.03.

HP stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,298,460. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.02. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

