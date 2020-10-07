Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) VP Sells $259,860.30 in Stock

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $259,860.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,498.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion and a PE ratio of 28.57. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.75.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 16.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 145,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 20,556 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 25.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 304,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 62,060 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 66.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 119,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 47,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRL. Argus began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.