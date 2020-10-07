Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) VP Sells $259,860.30 in Stock

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $259,860.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,498.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion and a PE ratio of 28.57. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.75.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 16.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 145,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 20,556 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 25.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 304,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 62,060 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 66.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 119,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 47,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on HRL. Argus began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.
About Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.
Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.