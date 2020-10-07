HOQU (HQX) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $190,709.58 and approximately $1.11 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HOQU has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Hotbit and Cobinhood.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00258762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00035408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00083329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $163.89 or 0.01541574 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00156914 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, BitForex, Cobinhood, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

