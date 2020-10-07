Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.10

Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 583200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.

Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) Company Profile (CVE:TUF)

Honey Badger Exploration Inc acquires, explores for, and develops metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, diamond, and barite deposits. Its flagship project is the Thunder Bay polymetallic silver project covering an area of 30,976 hectares located in northern Ontario.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.