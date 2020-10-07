Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hometrust Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.22. Hometrust Bancshares reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hometrust Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hometrust Bancshares.

Get Hometrust Bancshares alerts:

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Hometrust Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hometrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Hometrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Hometrust Bancshares stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. 835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Hometrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71.

In related news, EVP Hunter Westbrook acquired 3,500 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,972.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Tyrone Williams purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $28,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,107 shares in the company, valued at $202,858.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $156,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hometrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hometrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.