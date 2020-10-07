Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.1% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 51.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.09.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD traded down $5.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.40. The stock had a trading volume of 228,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.90.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

